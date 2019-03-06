Greene recorded an assist and three shots on goal over 22:57 of ice time in Tuesday's 1-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Greene's assist was secondary and came on a long pass into the offensive zone, where Blake Coleman gathered the puck and found Travis Zajac on the weak side for the game-tying goal. Tuesday's point was the Michigan native's first since Feb. 23. Greene has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 67 games this season. In addition, the blueliner has notched 173 blocked shots --15 away from tying his career high -- and is averaging 21:01 of ice time per game.