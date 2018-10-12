Devils' Andy Greene: Effective on penalty kill
Greene recorded one shot and two blocks over 19:14 of ice time in Thursday's 6-0 win over Washington.
Greene tied with Ben Lovejoy and Blake Coleman for the team lead in shorthanded ice time at 3:42 apiece. As the final score indicates, the trio was effective in shutting down a fearsome Washington power play. The veteran defenseman provides New Jersey with leadership and a solid presence in his own end, but those aren't qualities that should interest fantasy owners.
