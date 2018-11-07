Devils' Andy Greene: Ends seven-game point drought
Greene recorded an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Senators.
Greene snapped a seven-game point drought with his third helper in 13 games. He's recorded exactly 13 points in each of the previous three seasons and is currently on pace for 19, so there's little reason to look Greene's way in all but the deepest of formats.
