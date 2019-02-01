Devils' Andy Greene: Expected to play
Greene (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday, but he's expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Greene was likely just given a day off Friday, so he should be good to go against Montreal. The veteran blueliner has notched three goals and 15 points in 50 appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Andy Greene: Questionable against Montreal•
-
Devils' Andy Greene: Ready to roll Friday•
-
Devils' Andy Greene: Leaves Wednesday•
-
Devils' Andy Greene: Finally garners power-play point•
-
Devils' Andy Greene: Producing steadily by his standards•
-
Devils' Andy Greene: Ends seven-game point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...