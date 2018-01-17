Greene fired three shots and picked up a five-minute major for fighting Brock Nelson in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Greene's five PIM were a major surprise considering he now has just 13 in 42 games. Add in the 35-year-old blueliner's nine points and minus-1 rating through 42 games, and it's clear Greene's value is limited outside the deepest of formats.