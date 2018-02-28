Greene dished out a helper and tied for the team lead with four blocked shots in 24:48 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Greene's first point since Jan. 18 bumps him up to 11 on the year. New Jersey's captain is getting all the ice time he can handle as part of an underwhelming defense corps, but his offensive contributions remain negligible.

