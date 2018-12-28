Greene recorded a pair of helpers --one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston. He also blocked six shots.

Before you get too excited about Greene's first power-play point in the past two seasons, take into account that it came on an empty-netter, so he was being deployed in a defensive role rather than due to any newfound belief in his limited offensive ability. Don't count on a repeat effort any time soon considering he came into this one with no points in the previous six games.