Greene posted a shorthanded assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Greene ignited the play that ended with a Travis Zajac goal at 17:22 of the second period. His helper snapped a 23-game point drought, during which he went minus-6 with 52 blocked shots. The 37-year-old has only five helpers in 32 contests this year -- fantasy owners can safely keep Greene on the waiver wire in most formats.