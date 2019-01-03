Greene exited Wednesday's game against the Stars in the second period and didn't return for the start of the third, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

All signs point to Greene missing the remainder of the night for an undisclosed reason. Assuming that's the case, he will have Thursday to rest whatever is bothering him before New Jersey takes on the Coyotes in Arizona. The Devils have two additional defensemen on the roster should Greene miss more time.