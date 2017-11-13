Devils' Andy Greene: Multi-point effort against Chicago
Greene had a goal and an assist in 26:15 of ice time in Sunday's comeback win over Chicago.
While Greene logs heavy minutes, he recorded just 13 points in each of his two previous seasons and doesn't hold much fantasy value. The 35-year-old rearguard blocks plenty of shots, but remains far more valuable to the Devils than he ever will be to fantasy goers. With just four points in 16 contests, Greene isn't on on the radar in most fantasy league settings.
