Devils' Andy Greene: Off to slow start
Greene has provided only one point (an even-strength assist) through six games this season.
New Jersey boasts the league's top power so far, but don't let Green's top-pairing arrangement fool you; he's only averaging nine seconds per game in that spot. It's clear that the ship has sailed on the defenseman putting up 20-plus points per season with a consistent role on the man advantage.
