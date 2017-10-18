Play

Greene has provided only one point (an even-strength assist) through six games this season.

New Jersey boasts the league's top power so far, but don't let Green's top-pairing arrangement fool you; he's only averaging nine seconds per game in that spot. It's clear that the ship has sailed on the defenseman putting up 20-plus points per season with a consistent role on the man advantage.

