Greene finished with two shots and two blocks in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Greene skated 19:49 in this one, tying for the team lead with 4:21 of shorthanded ice time. The 37-year-old blueliner is more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy realm. Greene can still defend at a passable level, but he has just four assists in 18 games, with no points in the past 10.