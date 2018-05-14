Devils' Andy Greene: Posts three goals and 10 assists in 2017-18
Greene pitched in 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 81 games during 2017-18, while also blocking 188 shots.
Although New Jersey's roster is seeing a youth movement, Greene still averaged 21:07 of ice time during 2017-18 and collected 10 points or more for the ninth straight season. However, the 35-year-old had three stretches of nine or more games in which he went pointless, and it seems his days clearing the 20-point plateau are in the past. Greene's presence was often felt defensively though, as his 188 blocked shots were the fourth most of the entire league, and were also a career high. The captain has two years left on his contract, and should continue to see consistent playing time in 2018-19.
