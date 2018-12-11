Devils' Andy Greene: Producing steadily by his standards
Greene celebrated his first goal of the season Monday, but the Devils would end up with a 5-2 road loss to the Sharks.
Sharks goalie Martin Jones sent forward Kyle Palmieri's shot back, only for Greene to cash in on the rebound. Skating in his 13th NHL season, Greene still logs a good amount of minutes for New Jersey -- he's averaging 21:03 of ice time per game -- and with one goal and seven helpers, the veteran finds himself on pace for his best offensive output since dropping 32 points with the Devils in 2013-14.
