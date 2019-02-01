Greene (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice, but he'll make the trip to Montreal for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have yet to release any details regarding the reason for Greene's absence from practice, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matinee matchup with Montreal at this juncture. If Greene's unable to go, Eric Gryba will likely draw into the lineup against the Canadiens.