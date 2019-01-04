Devils' Andy Greene: Ready to roll Friday
Greene (undisclosed) will draw in Friday against the Coyotes, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Greene exited Wednesday's game in the second period for an undisclosed reason, but it appears he's ready to roll after a night off Thursday. The veteran blueliner will slot in alongside Steve Santini for the contest.
