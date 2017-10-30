Devils' Andy Greene: Rejoins team
Greene (personal) is back with the Devils after missing Saturday's tilt against Arizona for the birth of his child, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Although Greene's offensive production has been limited -- he's registered just one assist in nine outings -- he should slot back into the lineup, with Mirco Mueller the most likely candidate to sit out. The 35-year-old Greene has been vital to New Jersey's penalty kill where he is averaging 4:53 of ice time. Unfortunately for owners, minutes logged shorthanded doesn't necessarily amount to much in terms of fantasy value.
