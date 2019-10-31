Devils' Andy Greene: Sheds goose egg
Greene picked up his first points of the season Wednesday, notching a pair of assists in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Absent from four games because of an upper-body injury, Greene had been limited to five contests in the early part of the season and had failed to record a point. The defenseman collected a pair of helpers against Tampa Bay, albeit in a loss and also led New Jersey with three blocked shots. Until he ramps up his production and finds more consistency in his game, Greene should remain on the fantasy bench.
