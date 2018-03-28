Devils' Andy Greene: Sitting on 13 points for third straight season
Greene dished out a rare assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.
The helper was Greene's 10th of the season and it brought his point total to 13, tying his production from each of the past two campaigns. Couple that lack of scoring with a minus-9 rating, and there's little reason to own Greene in almost any format.
