Devils' Andy Greene: Tallies pair of helpers in win
Greene recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Greene's night was given a little boost, with the Devils' defenseman picking up a shorthanded helper on New Jersey's empty-net goal. The two-point performance ended a nine-game drought for Greene and moves him up to 17 points through 59 games. He was also a plus-3 in Sunday's win to lead all skaters.
