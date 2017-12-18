Greene logged an assist in a 5-2 win against Dallas on Sunday.

Greene has now notched points on back-to-back contests for the first time Dec. 2016, and is now up to seven points (two goals, five assists) in 31 games. The 35-year-old has also recorded 34 hits and ranks in a tie for 15th in the NHL for blocked shots (67), consistently filling the statsheet. Still, despite averaging 21:28 of ice time Greene doesn't have a power-play role, which limits his offensive upside and alludes to another season of 10-to-20 points for the New Jersey captain.