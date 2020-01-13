Devils' Andy Greene: Two points in Sunday's win
Greene tallied a goal, dished an assist, blocked four shots and served two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Greene tied the game at one with his first goal of the season, scored at 3:10 of the second period. He later assisted on Miles Wood's empty-netter in the third. The veteran defenseman now has eight points, 97 blocks and 34 shots on goal in 41 games this season. His usage is mostly defensive -- fantasy owners need not pay attention.
