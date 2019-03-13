Greene tallied an assist and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Flames.

The defender has a goal and three assists in his last 10 appearances, giving him 21 points in 70 games this year. He's also blocked 181 shots, which might be enough to make Greene an option for fantasy owners in leagues that count that category. Otherwise, the 36-year-old can likely be avoided outside of deeper leagues.