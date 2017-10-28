Greene has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Coyotes due to the birth of his second child, Devils' All Access host Amanda Stein reports.

Greene's absence isn't injury-related, so it seems likely he will be back with the team when the Devils head out for a three-game road trip beginning in Vancouver on Wednesday. In his absence, either Mirco Mueller or Dalton Prout will likely slot into the lineup for Saturday's tilt.