Devils' Andy Greene: Won't play Saturday
Greene has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Coyotes due to the birth of his second child, Devils' All Access host Amanda Stein reports.
Greene's absence isn't injury-related, so it seems likely he will be back with the team when the Devils head out for a three-game road trip beginning in Vancouver on Wednesday. In his absence, either Mirco Mueller or Dalton Prout will likely slot into the lineup for Saturday's tilt.
