Silayev scored a goal in Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod's 5-2 win over Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk in the KHL on Tuesday.

Silayev has had a brutal year so far, earning a mere two points in 35 outings for Torpedo. He was limited to 12 points in 63 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season, so it's a little disappointing that he's struggled so much while seeing his average ice time plummet from 17:25 per game last year to 13:01 this year. The Devils prospect has the defensive chops to carve out an NHL role someday, but his offense has not impressed yet.