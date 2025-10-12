Gritsyuk had two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning.

They were his first NHL points. "He plays with a lot of speed, and I think I play with a lot of speed," said Connor Brown who skated with Gritsyuk in the bottom six. "I think we can turn the corner pretty quick. He's a really good player, so it's going to be fun." Gritsyuk put up 44 points in 47 KHL games last season, so he clearly has good hands. His ultimate output will be tied to whether he can climb the lines into the top six.