Gritsyuk has three goals and 12 points in 30 games with Omsk of the KHL this season.

Gritsyuk is in his third campaign with Omsk. He had 16 goals and 28 points in 39 contests with the same team last season. The Devils took him with the No. 129 pick in the 2019 Entry Draft, but they haven't signed him to an entry-level deal yet. That said, he's still just 21 and might factor into New Jersey's long-term plans.