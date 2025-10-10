Gritsyuk made his NHL debut in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

Gritsyuk had a minus-2 rating and one hit in 9:52 of ice time. The 24-year-old is playing on a one-year, entry-level contract after recording 17 goals and 44 points in 49 regular-season outings with KHL St. Petersburg. Although he has shown offensive promise in the KHL, Gritsyuk would need to get bumped up from his current bottom-six role in order to have a chance at being a significant scorer in the NHL.