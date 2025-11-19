Gritsyuk distributed an assist, had four shots on goal, tallied two PIM and put out three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Gritsyuk's performance Tuesday was arguably his best of the season, stuffing the stat sheet in addition to his primary helper on Nico Hischier's goal. Overall, the 24-year-old Gritsyuk has six assists, 10 points, 43 shots on goal and 24 hits through 19 games this season. The young left winger saw a huge bump in power-play time as he was inserted on the team's first unit with a man advantage. His involvement with Hischier and Jesper Bratt bodes well in the long term, as New Jersey needs forwards to step up in the absence of Jack Hughes (finger). Gritsyuk is a strong waiver-wire target in deep leagues and offers sneaky value in standard formats in his heightened role.