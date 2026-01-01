Gritsyuk scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Devils needed to come back from a two-goal deficit to get this win, and they did just that with a burst of three tallies in 1:56 during the third period. Gritsyuk had the tying goal in that rally, his first point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's now at eight goals, 17 points, 80 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-5 rating over 36 appearances this season, mainly in a middle-six role.