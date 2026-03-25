Gritsyuk is scheduled for imaging and an evaluation Wednesday for the undisclosed injury he sustained Tuesday versus the Stars, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The nature of Gritsyuk's injury isn't known, and the Devils won't know any additional details until the tests are complete. It's unclear at this time if he'll be ready to play Thursday versus the Predators. Evgenii Dadonov will likely draw into the lineup if Gritsyuk misses time.