Gritsyuk scored a goal on five shots on target, delivered three hits and had a plus-1 rating during his 16:09 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Two games after netting his first NHL goal on the power play, Gritsyuk is officially on the board at even strength. Both goals have given the rookie a chance to display his NHL shot; Sunday's was a snipe from the left circle. With his six points in nine games to begin the season, the 24-year-old is playing his way into early Calder Trophy discussions.