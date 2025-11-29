Gritsyuk scored two goals, placed six shots on net and served two PIM in Friday's 5-0 shutout win over Buffalo.

Gritsyuk's first goal came midway through the second period, and he found twine again with less than four minutes remaining in the third. With the pair of tallies, the 24-year-old rookie has six goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net and 26 hits through 24 games this year. He ended a four-game point drought and has displayed flashes of potential. He is a developing option in fantasy formats that value points, especially since he has a role in New Jersey's top six for the time being. If he can start to find the scoresheet with a bit more consistency, Gritsyuk will be a solid waiver-wire add in standard formats.