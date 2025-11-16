Gritsyuk scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Gritsyuk opened the scoring for the Devils with a slap shot at the 5:05 mark of the first period. The 24-year-old winger is up to four goals on the season, and two of those tallies have come in his last four appearances. Gritsyuk is trending in the right direction and has cracked the scoresheet in three of his past four outings, tallying two goals and one assist in that span.