Gritsyuk (upper body) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and won't accompany the Devils on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Gritsyuk is unlikely to be an option to play against Vegas and Utah on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. However, it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. The 24-year-old rookie has seven goals, 16 points, 72 shots on net and 31 hits through 31 appearances this season.