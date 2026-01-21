Gritsyuk scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Gritsyuk ended a seven-game point drought with this effort, which was his first multi-point outing since Dec. 9 versus the Senators. The 24-year-old rookie is up to nine goals, 20 points, 103 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-5 rating over 46 appearances. He's mainly functioned as a middle-six option this season, though he was listed on the fourth line for this contest.