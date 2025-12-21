Gritsyuk (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Gritsyuk has missed the last four games with injury, but he will be in Sunday's lineup along with Jack Hughes (hand). The 24-year-old rookie has been a nice player for the Devils this season, notching seven goals and nine assists in 31 games. He'll likely slot in somewhere in the Devils top-nine forward group in his return to action.