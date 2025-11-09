Gritsyuk scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins.

Gritsyuk's goal in the first period opened the scoring for the Devils, though Ryan Graves tied it in the second period for the Penguins. The goal snapped a five-game point drought for Gritsyuk. The 24-year-old rookie is up to three goals, seven points, 32 shots on net and 19 hits across 15 appearances while primarily featuring in a third-line role.