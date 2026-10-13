Gritsyuk scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Gritsyuk provided New Jersey's only offense, finding the back of the net during the third period after Ottawa had established a commanding lead. His middle-six role will limit his fantasy appeal in most formats, and he isn't having the strongest start to the season -- he has cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games, but these have been his only two points of the season. The 25-year-old played in 66 regular-season games as a rookie last year, recording 13 goals and 18 assists.