Gritsyuk scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Colorado.

Gritsyuk picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated over the blue line and split the D before going to his backhand to put the Devils up 3-1. It was a SportsCenter moment for sure -- his teammates went bananas on the bench watching him dance through Cale Makar and Devon Toews on the Avs blue line. It's that talent that makes Gritsyuk fantasy worthy -- he is on a three-game goal streak (three goals, one assist) and has six points, including four goals, in his last six games.