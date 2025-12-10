Gritsyuk scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The Devils' third line powered the offense Tuesday, with Gritsyuk, Connor Brown and Cody Glass combining for two goals and eight points, including the game-winner in the third period from Glass. Gritsyuk had been slowing down as the grind of his first NHL season catches up to him, managing just two goals and three points over his prior 10 contests, but through his first 30 games with New Jersey the 24-year-old winger has seven goals and 16 points, putting him fifth in scoring among rookies.