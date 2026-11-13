Gritsyuk notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The 25-year-old winger had a hand in an Evan Rodrigues tally that opened the scoring early in the first period before feeding Jack Hughes for an empty-netter in the final minute of the third. Gritsyuk's production has taken an impressive leap forward to begin his second NHL season, and through 20 games he's piled up eight goals and 16 points while moving up to the top line at even strength and maintaining a spot on the second power-play unit.