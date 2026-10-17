Gritsyuk scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

The 25-year-old winger opened the scoring on the afternoon when his quick shot from the half wall managed to elude Logan Thompson midway through the first period, but the game got away from the Devils after that. Gritsyuk was held without a point in the first three contests of 2026-27, but since then he's found a groove, racking up three goals and five points in the last five games, with both helpers coming on the power play.