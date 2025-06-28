Kevan was the 63rd overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

If Kevan is going to make it to NHL prominence, he's going to do so by taking an unusual path. A California native, Kevan spent the vast majority of 2024-25 with Des Moines of the USHL (13 goals and 43 points in 51 regular-season appearances) and is committed to Arizona State University. A member of the 2023-24 USHL All-Rookie Team, Kevan earns high marks for his speed and individual skill. However, he could stand to use his teammates a bit more. While there's clear long-term upside here, Kevan's current skill set isn't conducive to a depth role, as evidenced by his struggles in that capacity during his brief stint at the US NTDP program. He's going to have to put up points to make an impact down the road.