Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Back from injury in blowout loss
Lovejoy was activated from the DL ahead of Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning, posting a minus-2 rating and blocking three shots in his return.
Lovejoy's 16:17 of ice time was the lowest among New Jersey's defensemen, putting him in line with his usual role as he returned from a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old blueliner came into this one sporting a team-high plus-5 rating, which he credits to working with a skills coach for the first time this offseason. Considering he's never eclipsed 20 points in a season, Lovejoy probably should have started working on his skills decades ago.
