Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Capitalizes on favorable matchup

Lovejoy contributed an assist and a season-high four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

This strong offensive showing should be taken with a grain of salt considering it came against the league's worst defensive team. Lovejoy came in without a point in his previous 11 appearances and has just one goal and four helpers in 22 games played this season.

