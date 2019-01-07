Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Carries offense in loss
Lovejoy scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The outburst snapped a 27-game scoring drought for Lovejoy, who last saw his name on the scoresheet Nov. 6. The veteran blueliner hasn't recorded double-digit points in a season since 2015-16, and with just one goal and five points through 38 games, his fantasy fortunes haven't improved despite Sunday's performance.
