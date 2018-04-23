Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Collects nine points in 2017-18
Lovejoy lit the lamp three times and supplied six assists, while also going plus-six in 2017-18.
Although the veteran came just short of notching his sixth 10-point season, he still played in the majority of games averaging 16:35 of ice time and appeared in all five playoff contests, also scoring his fifth career playoff goal. Lovejoy was really able to fill the statsheet as well, throwing 82 shots on goal including playoffs while also pitching in 90 hits and 94 blocked shots -- which tied for the third most out of New Jersey defensemen. Lovejoy will return to New Jersey for 2017-18 in a contract year, but should slot in once again to the second or third pairing.
