Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Eased back into action
Lovejoy logged just 15:49 of ice time against the Islanders on Thursday, his first game back from a six-game stint on IR.
Lovejoy is averaging 17:12 of ice time this season, which indicates the team was being cautious about his minutes in his return to the lineup. Barring any setbacks, the blueliner should get back to an increased role moving forward, though his lack of offensive touch -- he hasn't broken the 10-point mark since 2015-16 -- limits his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...