Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Eased back into action

Lovejoy logged just 15:49 of ice time against the Islanders on Thursday, his first game back from a six-game stint on IR.

Lovejoy is averaging 17:12 of ice time this season, which indicates the team was being cautious about his minutes in his return to the lineup. Barring any setbacks, the blueliner should get back to an increased role moving forward, though his lack of offensive touch -- he hasn't broken the 10-point mark since 2015-16 -- limits his fantasy value.