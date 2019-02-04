Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Game-time call Tuesday

Lovejoy (upper body) could miss Tuesday's game versus Los Angeles, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lovejoy remains on injured reserve, so the 34-year-old defenseman needs to be taken off IR before he can return to New Jersey's lineup. In 43 appearances this season, the veteran blueliner has only a goal and five assists for six points. Lovejoy should not be owned in the majority of leagues and formats.